Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Astec Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.52. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 354,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading

