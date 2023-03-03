Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Astec Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ASTE opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.52. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.