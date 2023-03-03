Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Astec Industries Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of ASTE opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.52. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Astec Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Astec Industries Company Profile
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
