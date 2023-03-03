Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
Astec Industries Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.52. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.
Astec Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Astec Industries Company Profile
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
