Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Astec Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.52. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

