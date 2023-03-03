AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £135 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.91) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($142.39) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £135 ($162.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($130.32) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £119.05 ($143.66).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at £108.43 ($130.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,208.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £111.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is £108.07. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,326 ($100.47) and a 1 year high of £118.86 ($143.43).

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($1.96) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,657.14%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

