AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Trading Down 0.2%

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.25 and last traded at $65.10. 3,353,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,521,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $201.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.