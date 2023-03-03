AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Trading Down 0.2%

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.25 and last traded at $65.10. 3,353,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,521,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $201.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
