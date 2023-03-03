Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,393,000 after purchasing an additional 805,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after buying an additional 46,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after purchasing an additional 345,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,103,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 291,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

