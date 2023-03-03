Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 40,435 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 13,795% compared to the typical volume of 291 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,393,000 after acquiring an additional 805,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 496,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 422,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AY shares. StockNews.com raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $28.65. 1,288,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.