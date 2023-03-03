Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Francis Laurencio Sells 1,962 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $12,733.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,875 shares in the company, valued at $524,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Atomera Stock Performance

Shares of ATOM stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. 104,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.60. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Get Atomera alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 150.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atomera Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.