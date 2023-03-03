Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in February

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Austal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUTLF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

About Austal

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

