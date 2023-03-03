Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in February

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Austal Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUTLF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.
About Austal
