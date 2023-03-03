AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Shares Down 19.2%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.