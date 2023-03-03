Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $240.00 at Bank of America

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Shares of ADSK opened at $201.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day moving average of $203.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock valued at $426,172 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

