Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Shares Down 25%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 242,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,753,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XLY. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.07 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Auxly Cannabis Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$15.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

Further Reading

