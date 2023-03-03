Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Trading Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.22 and last traded at $28.22. Approximately 168,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 763,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Specifically, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of Avantax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

