Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 635,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Axfood AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

