Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Down to $218.31

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $218.31, but opened at $212.52. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $219.45, with a volume of 207,816 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,473 shares of company stock valued at $65,870,969. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

