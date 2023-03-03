Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 475 ($5.73) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 425 ($5.13) to GBX 430 ($5.19) in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 815. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.