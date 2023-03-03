BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Up 46.2% in February

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
BAIC Motor Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCMY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. BAIC Motor has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $3.33.
BAIC Motor Company Profile
