BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Up 46.2% in February

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

BAIC Motor Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCMY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. BAIC Motor has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

