Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102,758 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,213 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after buying an additional 664,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,298,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,537,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,049,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Baidu stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.67.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

