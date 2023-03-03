Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 221 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chubb by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 427,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.19. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

