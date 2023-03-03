Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

MA opened at $355.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.