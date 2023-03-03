Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,313,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

