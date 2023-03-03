Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $298,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,937,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $184.59 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

