Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $220,000 in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after buying an additional 368,365 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 214,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14,214.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 113,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 284,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $59.36 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.