Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,583,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $83.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

