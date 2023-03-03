Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $19.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Bandwidth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.44.

BAND opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $402.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. Bandwidth has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

