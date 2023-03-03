Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.04

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.04 and traded as low as $40.00. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 582 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

