Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,753,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,736,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of DuPont de Nemours worth $239,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $74.91 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

