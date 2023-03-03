Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $233.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Cheniere Energy worth $233,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $163.32 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.22) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

