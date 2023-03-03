Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $266.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $266,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $229.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

