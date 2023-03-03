Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $282.31 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Prudential Financial worth $282,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $122.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

