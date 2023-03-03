Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 111,047 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Aflac worth $271,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 982.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745,346 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AFL opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

