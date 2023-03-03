Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

