Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives “Reduce” Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reissued their reduce rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$78.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$68.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.54. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$94.33. The stock has a market cap of C$81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.0831461 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

