Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Financial Contrast

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 20.13% 10.38% 0.46% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bankinter and Spectris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 1 2 1 0 2.00 Spectris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Bankinter currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.32%. Given Bankinter’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bankinter is more favorable than Spectris.

This table compares Bankinter and Spectris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.43 billion N/A $1.58 billion N/A N/A Spectris $1.78 billion 2.35 $477.02 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris.

Dividends

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Volatility and Risk

Bankinter has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bankinter beats Spectris on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors. The HBK segment offers differentiated sensing, testing, modelling and simulation solutions for product development. The Omega segment provides process improvement, specialist sensors, and omni-channel distribution services. The Industrial Solutions segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitors businesses. It also provides particle measuring systems, a solution to measure and monitor contamination levels in clean and controlled environments. In addition, the company offers red lion controls, an industrial automation tool that provides solutions to connect, monitor, and control disparate assets, as well as provides servomex, a specialist in gas and moisture analysis solutions. Further, it provides data and insights, test equipment and software for industrial applications. Additionally, the company offers sensor, instrument, software, and services technology, as well as provides training, technical support, spare parts, calibration, and maintenance services. It serves pharmaceutical, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, technology-LED, and primary and advanced materials industries. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

