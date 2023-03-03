Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Purchases $97,140.00 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. 4,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,624. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

