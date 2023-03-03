Barclays Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 165 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 165.33 ($2.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.6 %

LON:IAG opened at GBX 151.24 ($1.83) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,562.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.78. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

