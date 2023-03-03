Barclays Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $192.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

NYSE MAA opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average of $161.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

