Barclays Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target to GBX 2,220

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,630 ($31.74) to GBX 2,220 ($26.79) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,328 ($28.09) to GBX 2,103 ($25.38) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to €2,500.00 ($2,659.57) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,156.77.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

Shares of OTC:JTKWY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 58,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

