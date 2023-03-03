Barclays Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $216.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $220.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.72.

WDAY stock opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of -130.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Workday by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,042,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,163,000 after buying an additional 413,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after buying an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

