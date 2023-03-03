Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Shares Down 4%

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Barkby Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.67.

Barkby Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barkby Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barkby Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.