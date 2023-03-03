Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $91.96. 56,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,016. The firm has a market cap of $640.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.