Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of BBSI stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $91.96. 56,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,016. The firm has a market cap of $640.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.13.
Several analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
