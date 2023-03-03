Barrington Research Increases Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $105.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barrington Research from $89.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

