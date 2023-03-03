Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 146.3% in February

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYCBF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

BYCBF stock remained flat at $2,110.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,053.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,984.54. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,783.55 and a 52-week high of $2,410.00.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

