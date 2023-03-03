Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.76.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

VRNS opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

