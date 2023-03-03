Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,867 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology Company Profile

AZPN opened at $218.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.34 and a 200 day moving average of $221.16. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.