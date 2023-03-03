Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,651 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 97.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.7 %

CBRL stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $128.72.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.