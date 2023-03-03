Bayesian Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,313,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,598,000 after purchasing an additional 90,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 320,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 336,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ONB opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

