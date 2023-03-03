Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $599,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,579,581. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

