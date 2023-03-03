Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $560,000 Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 203,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 210.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

