Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX opened at $8.86 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $62,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $62,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,370 shares of company stock worth $1,292,702 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

